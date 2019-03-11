CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Gloria Allred Says She Has Yet Another R. Kelly Sex Tape

The attorney is representing a man who turned in the footage which allegedly shows him having sex with a minor.

Leave a comment

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

US-CRIME-MUSIC-RKELLY-ALLRED

Source: DON EMMERT / Getty

2019 Survivor Soul Stroll

R. Kelly has been hit with a number of allegations in the wake of the recent Lifetime docu-series that exposed a long history of potential misconduct. Adding to this, attorney Gloria Allred says she’s come into the possession of yet another sex tape of the singer with a minor, adding to a growing total of footage first obtained by attorney Michael Avenatti.

TMZ reports:

Allred just held a press conference in NYC, where her client, Gary Dennis, came forward to explain how he found the tape, and why he’s speaking out now.

Dennis, who says he has no connection to R. Kelly whatsoever, claims he recently found this new sex tape while going through old VHS tapes of his own. He says he initially discovered the tape as a “sports tape,” but says it also had R. Kelly’s name on it.

Dennis goes on to say that he thought the R. Kelly part of the tape would feature a concert of his, but later discovered it was a sex tape as he continued to watch past the sports content. He says he doesn’t know how this tape turned up in his possession but says he watched it and saw R. Kelly engaging in sex acts with what he perceived to be underage black girls … more than one.

Dennis didn’t go into much detail about what he saw on the tape but did say that the girls on camera were doing and saying things based on R. Kelly’s instructions. Dennis also says the girls appeared to be underdeveloped and that the only man on tape — who he claims looked a lot like R. Kelly — seemed to be in charge of the camera.

The outlet adds that R. Kelly is vehemently denying that he has appeared on the sex tapes in question.

Photo: Getty

Gloria Allred Says She Has Yet Another R. Kelly Sex Tape was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Gloria Allred , r. kelly

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Freeda Foreman, Daughter Of George Foreman Dead At…

Freeda Foreman, the daughter of George Foreman has passed away. She was 42. Freeda, one of Big George’s 7 daughters followed…
03.11.19
Family Grieving Loss Of 6-Month-Old Killed By Babysitter’s…

The family of Jacari Long is grieving after police said the 6-month-old was bitten and killed by his babysitter’s dog…
03.11.19
Man Sentenced In School District Employee Tax Scheme

A Georgia man has reportedly been sentenced in connection to a scheme to obtain the personal information of school district…
03.11.19
Killer Mike, Chance The Rapper & More File…

Once again the Hip-Hop community is unifying to correct an injustice. Several MC’s are stepping up for one of their…
03.11.19
Failed ATM Heist Caught On Video In Houston

https://youtu.be/I0sIWxfQHz8 Houston Crime Stoppers is looking for the men responsible for a destructive failed ATM heist. According to KHOU, the…
03.11.19
When It Rains: New Witness Backs R. Kelly…

A new witness has come forth in connection to claims made by a pair of women who say they were…
03.08.19
Girl Found Dead In Duffle Bag On Los…

The LAPD needs your help. The police are trying to find the identity of a young girl found dumped near…
03.08.19
Here We Go Again: Fox News Host Thinks…

Trifling.
03.08.19
Rentals Foreva: The Last Blockbuster In The WORLD…

An Oregon location has just made history.
03.08.19
Chicago Cop Says Department Punished Him For Refusing…

A Chicago police officer charged with investigating the police shooting of a mentally disabled, unarmed teen has filed a federal…
03.08.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close