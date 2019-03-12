CLOSE
National
It’s Showtime: Apple Set To Unveil New TV Streaming Service

The company has spent $2 billion to ensure it will have top-notch content luring big names like Oprah Winfrey, Shonda Rhimes, Jennifer Anniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steven Spielberg.

Apple’s TV Streaming service has been one of the tech giants worst kept secrets, but it looks like the company is finally gonna spill on the beans during its recently announced March 25 event.

On Monday (March 11), Apple Inc invited media to the to the Steve Jobs theater located on its Cupertino, California campus where it is expected the tech company unveils its long-awaited TV streaming and video service. In the invite, it doesn’t explicitly state what will be shown during the event but the one line “it’s show time” has tech enthusiasts and Apple fans all believing that Apple is making the long-rumored announcement.

Apple has been making sure that when it does finally launch its streaming service that it will hit the ground running. The company has spent $2 billion to ensure it will have top-notch content luring big names like Oprah Winfrey, Shonda Rhimes, Jennifer Anniston, Reese Witherspoon and interesting enough streaming hater Steven Spielberg.

On top of the original programming, Apple will reportedly be reselling subscription to services Viacom Inc, Lionsgate Entertainment Corp and CBS Corporation. The company is currently in discussions with HBO according to sources close to the matter and is planning on reselling TV channel subscriptions just like Amazon example who gets a cut of the sales that the Prime Video Service sells to users.

Apple’s TV service is expected to launch globally which should put it in direct competition with streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Tim Cook speaking on the matter during an investor call back in January is very optimistic feeling that it will speed up the fall of cable with plenty opting to cut the cord.

With iPhone sales dipping for the first time, Apple is hoping its new TV service will help those numbers significantly. We won’t be surprised if that is indeed the case, so let us know if you plan on cutting the cord and hopping on Apple’s TV streaming service in the comment section below.

