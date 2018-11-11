CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

The Apple Store Challenge Has Folks Hilariously Dancing In Public Like It’s ’09 Again

Meet the originator and hilarious duplicators.

Leave a comment

Count on the Internet to turn anything into a challenge and make it it funny AF. An old video from 2009 has resurfaced of a girl getting her hip roll on in the Apple Store, and now everyone is making their way to their local Apple Store to show off their they’re best early 2000’s dance moves.

View this post on Instagram

#AppleStoreChallenge

A post shared by lashay Hinton (@lashayhinton) on

 

Lashay Hinton, the young lady who started the trend, probably had no idea that her video would go viral nearly ten years after she sneakily body rolled to Pretty Ricky in her finest middle school attire.

View this post on Instagram

#applestorechallenge

A post shared by lashay Hinton (@lashayhinton) on

 

@Dannicka tweeted, “Where are y’all getting these clothes from for the apple store challenge? Do y’all seriously have that in y’all closets? Currently!!??”

Social media comedian Lala Milan was the first brave soul to take on the #AppleStoreChallenge:

 

And it was so funny that folks are saying her video was more hilarious than the original.

 

But she certainly won’t be the last. Hinton caught wind of her old video going viral and took to Instagram to re-promote it (and herself) like it’s ’09 all over again.

 

 

But Lashay is not the young, silly middle schooler she was when the original video was recorded. She’s a working mom now and self proclaimed “Apple Store Queen”. She also asked folks who are commented and reposting her video to show her some love via cash app.

View this post on Instagram

Since y’all want it back it’s up 💯😍

A post shared by lashay Hinton (@lashayhinton) on

 

It be like that. Hit the flip to take a look at some of the funniest Apple Store challenge videos so far.

The Apple Store Challenge Has Folks Hilariously Dancing In Public Like It’s ’09 Again was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Teacher Let Back Into Classroom After Repeatedly Using…

A Pennsylvania high school teacher repeatedly used the N-word in class, but school officials allowed her back into the classroom.
11.12.18
Elijah Cummings Vows Evenhanded Investigation Of Trump Instead…

Rep. Elijah Cummings is expected to spearhead the House investigation of President Donald Trump.
11.12.18
Problems With Broward County Ballots Could Bode Well…

Broward County's problematic ballot design could bode well for Andrew Gillum.
11.12.18
Veterans Day 2018: All The Deals, Freebies, Free…

Today and Monday the entire country is honoring out vets and like they do every year, various restaurants and businesses…
11.12.18
Abrams Battles For Full Count To Honor Every…

Stacey Abrams demands a full count of all votes in her race for Georgia governor.
11.12.18
#BringItHome! Florida Orders Recount For Andrew Gillum’s Governor…

The Democratic candidate and father of three isn't out of the running just yet.
11.12.18
Watch Racist White Women Harass An Andrew Gillum…

Disgusting.
11.10.18
Creflo ‘$65 Million Jet’ Dollar Wants You To…

The money hungry pastor strikes again.
11.10.18
KKK Reportedly Calling For ‘Trump Supporters’ In Austin,…

The terrorist group is calling for a rally at the capitol building.
11.10.18
Andrew Gillum Fires Back At Wannabe Dictator Donald…

Trump clearly doesn't believe in counting every vote.
11.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close