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Ravens Drop New Uniforms And Fans Are Already Talking

Published on April 17, 2026

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New England Patriots v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
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The Baltimore Ravens have long been known for one of the most recognizable uniform sets in the NFL, but after three decades, the franchise decided it was time for a refresh. During a special PSL holder event at Merriweather Post Pavilion, the team unveiled its “Next Flight” uniform collection, blending tradition with modern design.

The update introduces two redesigned helmets. The standout is the matte black “Darkness Helmet,” featuring sharp talon striping and a front-facing Ravens logo with glowing red eyes. The alternate “Purple Rising” helmet also gets an upgrade, now showcasing the primary team logo, allowing for more flexibility across uniform combinations.

A new “midnight purple” color plays a central role in the redesign. Inspired by the shimmer of raven feathers, the hue shifts in the light and appears throughout the uniforms, including jersey numbers, sleeve patches, and pant striping. The design also incorporates subtle nods to Maryland heritage, including diagonal talon stripes inspired by the state flag.

Additional details elevate the look. The collar features a raven wing pattern, while jersey numbers have been simplified with updated typography and a new color outline. Sleeve shield patches have also been refreshed with the midnight purple accent.

For the first time, “Baltimore” will appear across all jerseys, strengthening the team’s connection to the city. Inside the collars, signature phrases like “Play Like a Raven” and a quote from Edgar Allan Poe add a final layer of identity, tying the franchise’s past to its future.

Ravens Drop New Uniforms And Fans Are Already Talking was originally published on 92q.com

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