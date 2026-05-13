Mary J. Blige Vegas Residency Sparks Mixed Reactions

THE BUZZ!



Just Fine? Mary J. Blige’s Las Vegas Residency Attracts Yays And Nays Mary J. Blige is getting a lot of attention right now over clips from her Las Vegas residency, “My Life, My Story.” Some videos circulating online show moments where people feel she looks low-energy on stage, and that has sparked a wave of criticism across social media.

But the full picture looks a little different. The residency at Dolby Live in Las Vegas launched with sold-out shows, and due to demand, additional dates were added. The production itself is built around a live band, storytelling moments, and a run through her biggest hits.

A lot of people who have actually attended the show describe it very differently than the viral clips. They’re calling it emotional, nostalgic, and more of a sit-down, sing-along experience where the crowd carries a lot of the energy with her.

Mary J. Blige has also spoken in past interviews about fatigue from long tours and heavy schedules, making it clear she performs with honesty about where she is physically at the time. SOURCE: bLACK aMERICA wEB

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