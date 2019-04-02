John Legend on His New Single “Preach” and the Importance of Making a Difference

A true fan of John Legend knows the singer does more than release music. John has been on the forefront of social commentary when it comes to political issues plaguing our country today.

He’s merging his passion for singing and activism in his newest single “Preach.” The song is accompanied by a mini-series dubbed #CantJustPreach that highlights people who are making a difference in their communities in the face of adversity.

Press play above to listen to John Legend talk about the new music and his initiative in depth.

Click hereto watch the #CantJustPreach mini-series.

Click here to find volunteering opportunities in your area.

Watch the official music video for preach below.

