Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson “Make It Better,” Solange “Things I Imagined/Down With The Clique” & More New Music Videos

Anderson .Paak reminds us that being in a relationship takes work and patience while Solange continues to, well, Solange. Today's Daily Visuals.

With a week to go before Anderson .Paak drops his upcoming album Ventura, he’s getting his fans ready by blessing them with a taste of what to expect on his latest project.

In his Smokey Robinson assisted visual to “Make It Better,” .Paak tells the story of boy meets girl, boy gets girl, boy ends up in an up and down relationship with a woman. Isn’t that how it always plays out? Just sayin.’

Solange meanwhile continues to drop new visuals in support of her latest record When I Get Home, and with “Things I Imagined/Down With The Clique,” the H-Town artist gets real imaginative with her themes and finds herself shining in a dark room before taking to the night with her crew.

Check out the rest of today’s drops below.

ANDERSON .PAAK FT. SMOKEY ROBINSON – “MAKE IT BETTER”

SOLANGE – “THINGS I IMAGINED/DOWN WITH THE CLIQUE”

#WhenIGetHome: Solange’s New Album Has Officially Saved Black History Month
Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson “Make It Better,” Solange “Things I Imagined/Down With The Clique” & More New Music Videos was originally published on hiphopwired.com

anderson .paak , music video , smokey robinson , solange

