CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

‘Bleacher Report’ Is Confident Kevin Durant Will Leave Warriors For The Knicks

KD to MSG or nah?

Leave a comment
Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers

Source: Yong Teck Lim / Getty

Chip or not, the Easy Money Sniper might be packing his bags after this season ends. Rumor has it he is headed to the Big Apple.

Survivor Soul Stroll 2019

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

According to a report by Yahoo News, the all-star baller has his sights on the empire state as his new home. Ric Bucher from The Bleacher Report is claiming that Durant has informally already agreed to come to the New York Knicks after the conclusion of the 2018-2019 season. “From everything I’ve heard, it’s done. Yes, he’s leaving,” Bucher told FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd on a recent episode of The Herd.

The NBA analyst went on to further detail why Kevin would consider making an exit considering the Warriors have won championships with him on the squad. “It’s not a matter of not liking or appreciating what he has. But being there, I can tell you that Kevin Durant has never been fully embraced by the Warriors faithful” he added. “And has never, from even a national perspective, been given the just do that you would expect for a guy who has been the NBA Finals MVP of their last two championships. It’s still Steph’s team. It’s still Steph, Klay, Draymond. KD thanks for coming along and helping us win these last two. He’s never gotten the just deserts.”

This is not the first time the rumor has popped up as the speculation also states that he will be joining Kyrie Irving at the Knicks organization. KD has avoided the hearsay all season choosing to focus on his game.

Photo: Getty

Jordan Brand and Nike Unveil 2019 All-Star Collection of Kicks
45 photos

‘Bleacher Report’ Is Confident Kevin Durant Will Leave Warriors For The Knicks was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Kevin Durant

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Woman Sentenced For Hiding Stolen Gun After Nephew,…

A Tennessee woman will spend 12 years in prison after leaving a stolen gun in a Georgia hotel room and…
04.05.19
Teens, Ages 14 And 16, Killed In Fiery…

A 14-year-old and 16-year old were killed last month when the car they were in crashed into a New Orleans…
04.05.19
Man Charged After Choking Cashier For Smashing His…

For one Giant Food Store customer those chips are now causing him to get charged for a simple assault.
04.04.19
Man Searched For Snake Venom, Spiders Before Killing…

In the weeks before George Young was shot to death on his front porch, Harvey Timothy Lee was searching for…
04.03.19
Trump Has A New Trick To Win The…

President Trump paraded several Black felons on stage during a press conference to promote his proposed second phase of the…
04.03.19
2 Fort Valley State University Students Killed Car…

Three women, including two Fort Valley State University students, were killed in a fiery weekend crash in Georgia. Students Precious…
04.02.19
SMH: 5 Ridiculous Facts About Equal Pay That…

We've still got a long ways to go.
04.02.19
Science Teacher Charged With Allegedly Pulling Student’s Hair

A Georgia science teacher is reportedly facing criminal charges after allegedly pulling a middle school student out of class by…
04.01.19
Woman Facing A Life Sentence For Raping Child

A Louisiana woman was convicted of rape and sexual battery Thursday for repeatedly abusing a child over several years along…
04.01.19
Mother Arrested After Neighbor Finds Naked 5-Year-Old Girl…

Thursday morning a Georgia man saw a 5-year-old girl running down the street toward him, naked and crying for her…
04.01.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close