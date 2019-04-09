Baltimore native Mario stopped by The April Watts Show straight off his Baltimore stopped of the Millennium tour. The 32 year old singer shared his experience on tour and cleared up the technical issues of the Baltimore stop. He explained that the sound board over heated and that was why his set was pushed back.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The “Let me love you” singer also discussed how he’s been able to seamlessly move from music to acting. His latest project was “Rent” the live broadway on Fox. Mario also spoke about the importance of uplifting your community and investing in yourself.

Mario Talks New Music, Touring & Building Baltimore Up on the April Watts Show was originally published on 92q.com