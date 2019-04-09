Mario Talks New Music, Touring & Building Baltimore Up on the April Watts Show

The Watts Hot Report
| 04.09.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Baltimore native Mario stopped by The April Watts Show straight off his Baltimore stopped of the Millennium tour. The 32 year old singer shared his experience on tour and cleared up the technical issues of the Baltimore stop. He explained that the sound board over heated and that was why his set was pushed back.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The “Let me love you” singer also discussed how he’s been able to seamlessly move from music to acting. His latest project was “Rent” the live broadway on Fox. Mario also spoke about the importance of uplifting your community and investing in yourself.

Mario Talks New Music, Touring & Building Baltimore Up on the April Watts Show was originally published on 92q.com

april watts , Mario

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Fantastic Voyage 2019 Recap Day 3: It’s Mardi…

If you’ve been on the Fantastic Voyage before then you know – you better bring some suitcases. No, not one…
04.10.19
All The Ways The Piney Woods School Is…

With the combination of generous financial support it both receives and supplies, Piney Woods can continue thriving and educating Black…
04.10.19
Karma, Is That You? Rhino Poacher “Devoured” By…

More details inside.
04.10.19
High School Seniors Not Allowed To Walk At…

https://youtu.be/cXWTtngROyk A group of seniors in New Orleans will not walk across the stage at graduation because of a water…
04.10.19
Officer Tells Black Middle Schoolers That When They…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9X5lCUKNNfI According to NBC News, the Richmond Police Department launched an internal investigation after 13-year-old Cameron Hillard, a student at Albert…
04.09.19
Streaming Wars: Apple Music Officially Has More Paid…

Last year it was reported that Spotify’s reign at the top in the streaming wars came to an end when…
04.09.19
Woman Sentenced For Hiding Stolen Gun After Nephew,…

A Tennessee woman will spend 12 years in prison after leaving a stolen gun in a Georgia hotel room and…
04.05.19
Teens, Ages 14 And 16, Killed In Fiery…

A 14-year-old and 16-year old were killed last month when the car they were in crashed into a New Orleans…
04.05.19
Man Charged After Choking Cashier For Smashing His…

For one Giant Food Store customer those chips are now causing him to get charged for a simple assault.
04.04.19
Man Searched For Snake Venom, Spiders Before Killing…

In the weeks before George Young was shot to death on his front porch, Harvey Timothy Lee was searching for…
04.03.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close