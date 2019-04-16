TJMS: If You Missed It
HomeTJMS: If You Missed It

Ex-NFL Player Accused Of Killing Child Forced Her To Work Out Because ‘He Thought She Was Chunky’

Leave a comment

 News 3 in Las Vegas has learned new disturbing details in the murder of a five-year-old girl. La’Rayah Davis reportedly died of multiple blunt force injuries. Her mother, Amy Taylor, 26, is facing child abuse and neglect charges.

Survivor Soul Stroll 2019
Taylor’s boyfriend, former Notre Dame and NFL player Cierre Wood, 28, has been charged with murder. According to reports, Taylor will likely also be charged with murder.An arrest report obtained by News 3 reportedly revealed Wood forced the girl to exercise at home as punishment because he thought the girl was overweight. Police said Wood would “make her run sprints in the apartment, do sit-ups and wall squats.” Wood told police that he was “trying to get her on the right path due to her being chunky.”

See Also: NFL Veteran ‘Pacman’ Jones Arrested At Indiana Casino

According to an autopsy the girl had “multiple rib fractures.” The report also said that “the age of the rib fractures is unknown” and “liver laceration was the probable cause of her demise.” Police said the girl’s mother once sat on her chest and stomach as a form of punishment.

The autopsy revealed the girl’s “skull had multiple contusions.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The child’s father, Danaun Davis, lives in Central California.

“She had so many people that she touched, and she’s only five. Her not to be alive and how much life she had. That’s the tragic thing about it,” said Danaun Davis. “She can’t be there no more. I can’t call her no more,” he continued. “Never thought I’d bury my child at five years old.”

See Also: NFL Bust Vince Young Arrested for Drunk Driving, Again

The child was found unresponsive at her mother’s apartment last Tuesday.

A memorial was held Saturday for Davis at a park in Sonora, California. Dozens gathered to remember La’Rayah, who had just turned five in February. The ceremony was filled with stuffed unicorns and candles in the shape of a heart.

“Anytime you take her anywhere, she’d just bring joy. Joy to the party, just make people smile,” said Michael Cambin, a family friend.

Ex-NFL Player Accused Of Killing Child Forced Her To Work Out Because ‘He Thought She Was Chunky’ was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

Child violence , NFL

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Donations For Louisiana’s Burned Black Churches Up After…

A crowdfunding campaign for three African American churches in Louisiana recently burned in a hate crime was climbing Tuesday (April 16)…
04.17.19
Two Miami Sisters Killed In Drive-By Shooting, Police…

Joanna and Stephanie Telusme, 23 and 27, were standing outside early Sunday morning when a a shooter opened fire on them.
04.17.19
Ex-NFL Player Accused Of Killing Child Forced Her…

 News 3 in Las Vegas has learned new disturbing details in the murder of a five-year-old girl. La’Rayah Davis reportedly…
04.17.19
Man Accused Of Throwing 5-Year-Old Off Mall Of…

Emmanuel Deshawn Aranda, 24, is facing attempted homicide charges.
04.17.19
Body Cam Footage Shows CMPD Officer Shooting, Killing…

In a video released Monday, Danquirs Franklin appeared to be placing a gun on the ground at the time a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police…
04.16.19
Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Wizards Players Arrested After D.C.…

Over the weekend in Washington, two professional athletes apparently tried serving one another the fade with both of them getting…
04.16.19
TOPSHOT-FRANCE-FIRE-NOTRE-DAME
UPDATE: Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris Saved from…

UPDATE 4/15/19 5:30 PM EST: Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral has been saved from “total destruction,” according to CNBC. As of…
04.15.19
4-Year-Old Who Accidentally Shot Himself In Head Showing…

4-year-old Navaun Jackson has been clinging to life after he accidentally shot himself in the head last month and his…
04.15.19
Florida Struggle Rapper Locked Up For Threatening To…

A struggle rapper based in Florida found himself on the wrong side of the law after lyrics of his threatened…
04.15.19
Man On Death Row For 33 Years Will…

Following years of appeals, a Utah man sentenced to death for a 1985 murder is set to get a new…
04.12.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close