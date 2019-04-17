Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The Maryland Department of Health has confirmed a third case of measles in the Baltimore metro area.

If you were in these locations at these times in Pikesville, please see your doctor.

4000 Old Court Rd in Pikesville on Sunday, April 14 from 10:30 a.m. till 1:30 p.m.

Market Maven (1630 Reisterstown Rd, Pikesville) on Sunday, April 14 from 11:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Seven Mile Market (201 Reisterstown Rd, Pikesville) on Sunday, April 14 from 12:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

“It is concerning that three cases of measles have been identified in Maryland in such a short period of time,” Deputy Secretary for Public Health Frances B. Phillips, RN, MHA told CBS Baltimore. “The measles virus can spread very easily between unvaccinated people, and there have been large outbreaks in several other areas of the country. Vaccination is the best way to stop additional infections. We are asking that Marylanders ensure they and their families are up-to-date on vaccinations against measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases.”

Third Case of Measles Confirmed in Maryland was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

