CLOSE
Charm City
HomeCharm City

Third Case of Measles Confirmed in Maryland

Leave a comment
TEM of Rubella virus virions

Source: Callista Images / Getty

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The Maryland Department of Health has confirmed a third case of measles in the Baltimore metro area.

If you were in these locations at these times in Pikesville, please see your doctor.

  • 4000 Old Court Rd in Pikesville on Sunday, April 14 from 10:30 a.m. till 1:30 p.m.
  • Market Maven (1630 Reisterstown Rd, Pikesville) on Sunday, April 14 from 11:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • Seven Mile Market (201 Reisterstown Rd, Pikesville) on Sunday, April 14 from 12:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

“It is concerning that three cases of measles have been identified in Maryland in such a short period of time,” Deputy Secretary for Public Health Frances B. Phillips, RN, MHA told CBS Baltimore. “The measles virus can spread very easily between unvaccinated people, and there have been large outbreaks in several other areas of the country. Vaccination is the best way to stop additional infections. We are asking that Marylanders ensure they and their families are up-to-date on vaccinations against measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases.”

Survivor Soul Stroll 2019

Third Case of Measles Confirmed in Maryland was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

baltimore , measles

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Donations For Louisiana’s Burned Black Churches Up After…

A crowdfunding campaign for three African American churches in Louisiana recently burned in a hate crime was climbing Tuesday (April 16)…
04.17.19
Two Miami Sisters Killed In Drive-By Shooting, Police…

Joanna and Stephanie Telusme, 23 and 27, were standing outside early Sunday morning when a a shooter opened fire on them.
04.17.19
Ex-NFL Player Accused Of Killing Child Forced Her…

 News 3 in Las Vegas has learned new disturbing details in the murder of a five-year-old girl. La’Rayah Davis reportedly…
04.17.19
Man Accused Of Throwing 5-Year-Old Off Mall Of…

Emmanuel Deshawn Aranda, 24, is facing attempted homicide charges.
04.17.19
Body Cam Footage Shows CMPD Officer Shooting, Killing…

In a video released Monday, Danquirs Franklin appeared to be placing a gun on the ground at the time a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police…
04.16.19
Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Wizards Players Arrested After D.C.…

Over the weekend in Washington, two professional athletes apparently tried serving one another the fade with both of them getting…
04.16.19
TOPSHOT-FRANCE-FIRE-NOTRE-DAME
UPDATE: Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris Saved from…

UPDATE 4/15/19 5:30 PM EST: Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral has been saved from “total destruction,” according to CNBC. As of…
04.15.19
4-Year-Old Who Accidentally Shot Himself In Head Showing…

4-year-old Navaun Jackson has been clinging to life after he accidentally shot himself in the head last month and his…
04.15.19
Florida Struggle Rapper Locked Up For Threatening To…

A struggle rapper based in Florida found himself on the wrong side of the law after lyrics of his threatened…
04.15.19
Man On Death Row For 33 Years Will…

Following years of appeals, a Utah man sentenced to death for a 1985 murder is set to get a new…
04.12.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close