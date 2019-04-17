CLOSE
Beyoncé Salutes Michelle Obama In Time 100 Introduction

Joining the former First Lady in the Time 100 is LeBron James, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and more.

Beyoncé has dominated the news cycle today for two very good reasons Wednesday (April 17), and her name continues to ring beyond her artistry. The Houston superstar lent her words to give glowing praise to former First Lady Michelle Obama in her introduction in this year’s Time 100 list.

Survivor Soul Stroll 2019

From Time:

When I first met her, I was embraced by a warm, regal, confident woman who possessed a reassuring calm, on the eve of President Obama’s historic first Inauguration.

The way she looked, walked and spoke, in that warm but authoritative tone, we saw our mothers and sisters. She was strong and ambitious and spoke her mind without sacrificing honesty or empathy. That takes a lot of courage and discipline.

She would’ve been impactful simply by being in the White House, the first African-American First Lady. But she also used her position of power to improve the world around her. Her initiative Reach Higher, for example, encourages young people to complete their education past high school. She empowers all of us to interrogate our fears and surpass greatness.

