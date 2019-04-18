CLOSE
Did Missy Elliott Announce That She Finished Her New Album?

SXSW Keynote: Michelle Obama - 2016 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival

Source: Neilson Barnard / Getty

The last time Tiger Woods won the Masters is also the last time Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliott released an album. Yes, 2005’s The Cookbook was Missy’s last effort, the album that gave us “Lose Control” and put a bow on a six-album run of dominance in terms of creativity visually and sonically. Since then, Missy has been low-key, sporadically coming back to kill Super Bowl halftime performances and drop a few singles and commercials.

On Wednesday, Missy resurfaced again on Instagram, tis time with a dance in her heart.

“I just finished a long project I been working on since last year & this my mood “Keep On Movin” I’m bout to show yall I’m on some next ish😅🤮🤮🥶👽💣🔥🙌🏾🙌🏾,” she captioned. The song playing in the background of her celebration? Soul II Soul‘s 1989 classic, “Keep On Movin.”

Back in January, Elliott became the first female rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. She had a hand in more than a number of high profile hits from Bad Boy to her own solo work. It will be intriguing what Missy comes up with considering that this moment in rap boasts arguably more talented female acts of different varieties than ever before.

Can you believe some of the collabs we could get?

Did Missy Elliott Announce That She Finished Her New Album? was originally published on theboxhouston.com

