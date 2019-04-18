CLOSE
Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade’ To Be Released On All Music Streaming Services

Anyone ready for a second sip of lemonade goodness?

It’s been almost three years since Beyoncé lit the game on fire with her visual album Lemonade and though most, if not all of her fans already own the classic project, for the third anniversary of it’s release, Lemonade will be available on all streaming platforms.

Variety is reporting that the album which was Tidal and iTune’s exclusive will be available on all music streaming services including Spotify and Apple Music beginning April 23rd. The day coincides with the premier of Beyoncé’s 65-minute music film Lemonade on HBO which had the culture in a frenzy on social media and evidently helped lead to 2.5 million copies sold worldwide since then. Aside from being the best selling album of 2016, Lemonade also went on to win a few Grammy awards for best urban contemporary album and best music video.

See Also: Michelle Obama Praises Beyonce For ‘Homecoming’ Doc: ‘Girl, You Make Me So Proud’

One thing that will differ from the album’s previous release is that it will now feature the poetry by Warsan Shire which was featured in the film during the songs interludes. We totally expect this to dominate once again.

Beyonce’s Historic Coachella Performance In Photos
25 photos

Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade’ To Be Released On All Music Streaming Services was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Beyonce , Lemonade

