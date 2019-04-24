DL’s Top 10 Weird Things Everyone Does

The D.L. Hughley Show
| 04.24.19
People sometimes call others “weird” because they do things differently. But, according to DL Hughley we’re all pretty weird. He’s pretty sure that most of us do some random and weird things when we’re alone. But, we just don’t talk about them. Like, doing the absolute most to avoid getting on the elevator with a coworker. Listen to the full list above.

The D.L. Hughley Show

