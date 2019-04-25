CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Ex-NBA Guard Sebastian Telfair Convicted In Gun Case, Facing 15 Years

He was busted back in June 2017 with guns in an illegally parked car.

Leave a comment
Oklahoma City Thunder v Brooklyn Nets

Source: Alex Goodlett / Getty

Sebastian Telfair just took the biggest L of his career. The high school star and former NBA players has been convicted on gun charges, and is facing 15 years in prison.

Survivor Soul Stroll 2019

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Telfair was busted in June 2017 with several firearms after a traffic stop. Actually, he was already stopped because he and another man were in an illegally parked car.

Bruh.

TMZ Sports reports that a jury found Telfair guilty of felony criminal possession of a weapon, which carries a sentence of up to 15 years. Telfair returns to court in June for sentencing.

The trial itself was loaded with struggle, with Telfair’s estranged wife and mistress testifying, and not in his favor.

Photo: WENN.com

Debate Over?: LeBron James Passes Michael Jordan On All-Time Scoring List, #NBATwitter Reacts
16 photos

Ex-NBA Guard Sebastian Telfair Convicted In Gun Case, Facing 15 Years was originally published on hiphopwired.com

NBA , Sebastian Telfair

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Joe Biden Joins 2020 Presidential Race

It’s official, Joe Biden is running for President in 2020.
04.25.19
Father Of 7-Year-Old Killed By Stray Bullet Begs…

The family of  7-year-old Mariasia Thomas, who was hit and killed by a stray bullet, held a vigil to honor…
04.24.19
Surveillance Footage Shows Moment 2 Cops Open Fire…

Add singing in your car while Black to the growing list of things that Black people can’t do without being…
04.25.19
UPDATE: 13-Year-Old Girl Dies After Fight Outside Middle…

A 13-year-old girl is on life support two days after a fight on campus at Attucks Middle School. Kashala Francis‘…
04.24.19
Mother, Boyfriend Charged With Murder In 3-Month-Old’s Death

When first responders arrived at the Georgia home of Tanya Atkinson and Jason Andrew Gromer a little over a year…
04.24.19
Amazon Coming For Spotify’s Spot, Quietly Rolled Out…

Amazon is looking to expand on the success it saw through advertising bringing which brought in more than $10 billion…
04.24.19
Connecticut Police Open Fire On Unarmed Black Couple…

Protests erupted throughout several Connecticut neighborhoods Friday after police shot at an unarmed Black couple as they sat in their…
04.24.19
St. Louis Teacher Hired Hitman To Kill Student…

A St. Louis teacher has been accused of molesting a student in his classroom and then hiring a hitman to…
04.23.19
Elizabeth Warren Details Proposal To Eliminate Student Debt

Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s got news that will be music to every student in debt’s ears: A proposal to get rid…
04.22.19
Hennessy And The Thurgood Marshall College Fund Team…

According to Black Enterprise, The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) and Hennessy have partnered to announce a $10 million HBCU scholarship…
04.22.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close