#SephoraSally: A Sephora Associate Called Security On Sza Because She Thought She Was Stealing

SOMETHING IN THE WATER - Day 2

Source: Brian Ach / Getty

Sza was shopping at a Sephora in Calabasas when an associate she labeled “Sephora Sally” reportedly called security on her because she thought she was stealing.

Survivor Soul Stroll 2019

“Lmao Sandy Sephora location 614 Calabasas called security to make sure I wasn’t stealing,” SZA tweeted. “We had a long talk. U have a blessed day Sandy.”

We’re not surprised at Sza’s story, if you’ve ever Sephora shopped while Black, you can feel the eyes following you around the store. Since Sza was shopping for Fenty Beauty, we wonder if Rihanna will have anything to say about this…

Someone owes Sza an apology and given the history of other prejudice White people like BBQ Becky and Pool Patty, she better get one fast before Internet sleuths track down whoever called security on the Grammy nominated artist and put her information on blast.

Black & Beautiful: 16 Photos Of SZA Rocking Natural Hairstyles
16 photos

#SephoraSally: A Sephora Associate Called Security On Sza Because She Thought She Was Stealing was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

