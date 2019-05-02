CLOSE
John Singleton Reportedly Worth $35 Million At Time Of Passing

The late film director quietly amassed a fortune if swirling reports are true.

71st Annual DGA Awards

Source: Brian To/WENN.com / WENN

While Hollywood and celebrities mourn the loss of John Singleton, details surrounding his finances are beginning to emerge. The director was reportedly worth $35 million at the time of his passing.

Survivor Soul Stroll 2019

TMZ reports:

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ, John’s mother, Shelia Ward, is in possession of the will and it will soon be filed with the probate court. Shelia handled all of John’s business affairs, which includes the last will and testament.

As we reported, last week Cleopatra, one of John’s 7 children, accused Shelia of trying to corral his assets and squeeze out his kids. Cleopatra launched her attack after Shelia filed legal docs last week to get a temporary conservatorship while John was unable to make decisions. The legal fight ended when John died.

If the 51-year-old, famed director had died without a will, Shelia would get nothing from his reported $35 million estate, because under California law the assets would be divided equally among his 7 children. But, since there’s a will, John decides who gets what, and who gets nothing.

Given the business relationship between John and Shelia, it’s a safe bet she’s the executor of the will, which surely would not please Cleopatra.

This situation will surely develop.

Photo: WENN

Stars Who Got Their Big Break In John Singleton Movies
John Singleton Reportedly Worth $35 Million At Time Of Passing was originally published on hiphopwired.com

John Singleton

