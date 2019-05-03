Bushwick Bill Is Determined To Beat Cancer [VIDEO]

05.03.19
Co-founder of Houston’s Geto Boys Bushwick Bill recently announced that he has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Despite his diagnosis he’s staying positive, “every day above ground is a good day” he tells the Tom Joyner Morning Show team. He’s choosing to believe the best and fight against cancer’s “rumors, lies and allegations that it’s going to kill,” him.

Part of why he is able to remain so positive is because this isn’t his first time having the cards stacked against him. In June of 1991 he was actually pronounced dead; toe tag and all. But, he woke up just as they were about to put his body into the freezer.

His journey with cancer began at the end of December 2018, when his daughters noticed that his eyes were turning yellow and insisted that he go to the doctor. On March 18, 2019 he was diagnosed with cancer, at this point it was stage 4 and growing. In April doctors also found spots on his liver and lungs.

Though he is choosing to remain positive, he has started making new music that his kids will be able to “sit on” and profit from if he were to pass away. His main concern is making sure his kids are able to sustain themselves without him if they have to.

One lesson that he wants his family, and everyone to take from him is to “care about how you live.”

