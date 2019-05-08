Voices: Stokley “What Is The Legacy Of Mint Condition?”

The Lead Singer Of The "Baddest Band In The Land" Speaks

Stokley Williams, Lead Singer of the “Baddest Band In The Land,” Stokely has set out on his own with a new album on the way. But what is the legacy of Mint Condition?

Also, Stokely talks about the moment he knew their classic “Pretty Brown Eyes (Breaking My Heart)” was going to be the hit it became, the album cut “Someone To Love,” Prince and more!

