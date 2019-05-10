CLOSE
Charm City
ATTENTION: Maryland Drivers Warned Of License Recall, Confiscation Risk

Rare Winter Storm In South Brings Ice And Snow To Region Unaccustomed To The Elements

More than 66,000 Maryland drivers could have their licenses confiscated if they don’t quickly provide documentation to make them compliant with the federally-mandated REAL ID process.

According to Maryland Department of Transportation’s Motor Vehicle Administration, 66,300 are in possession of the newly-designed license, which include a REAL ID star near the upper-right corner, but haven’t brought required documents to the MVA by June to complete the process.

The documents to be presented can include:

  1. a birth certificate or passport
  2. proof of Social Security
  3. two documents proving a Maryland address.

This is happening because the law requires states to have the above documents on file for identity verification purposes. The federal REAL ID law, passed after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, created nationwide security standards for state licenses and identification cards for use at airports and federal buildings.

