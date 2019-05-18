CLOSE
Nori's News
HomeNori's News

Love Like Hussle and Boog

Leave a comment

The world is still grieving the death of Nipsey Hussle but no one is hurting like his family and the love of his life that has been left behind. They has a special bond one that can’t quite be put into words. They flew under the radar until their GQ spread went viral. Yes, a lot of people knew they were dating before that photo shoot but my goodness the world did not know how good they looked together. Now Victory Lap is on repeat and although we hear his voice echo from cars and clubs he is no longer with us. When Lauren London posts them on social media the world holds its breath. He is on DJ Khaled new CD Father Of Asahd. The single just dropped with him and DJ Khaled, John Legend and NIP. Lauren showed love and we were all sad with her. When you think of NIP you must think, “Higher”.

RIP Nipsey Hussle, check out the pictures that Lauren London shared of them on the beach.

 

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
New Balenciaga Scholarship Gives Free Tuition to Black…

Pratt Institute in New York City is world famous for its programs in architecture, art and design. Now, Demna Gvasalia,…
05.16.19
Marvin “Krondon” Jones III Wants End To Killing…

Marvin Jones III, also known as Krondon in the Hip-Hop world, has made an impressive turn as Tobias Whale on…
05.16.19
White Texas Cop Tries To Arrest Black Man…

A white Texas police officer accosted an innocent Black man in front of his home after mistaking the man for…
05.16.19
Alleged Drug Dealer Charged With Murder After Man…

Police in Georgia charged a man with felony murder after he allegedly sold heroin that led to the overdose death…
05.15.19
Officer Shoots And Kills Woman Claiming To Be…

A Baytown, Texas police officer fatally shot a woman as he attempted to arrest her at an apartment complex late…
05.14.19
Teen Raped Woman Days After Bonding Out On…

A 17-year-old is accused of raping a jogger in an Atlanta neighborhood, two days after he bonded out of jail…
05.14.19
American Airlines Pilot Arrested On Flight For Triple…

An American Airlines pilot was arrested Saturday at Louisville International Airport after he was charged in the 2015 deaths of…
05.13.19
Minnesota Teacher On Leave After Calling Her Middle…

A middle school teacher in Minnesota has been placed on leave after a video showing her using a racial slur…
05.13.19
BBC Broadcaster Fired After Comparing Royal Baby Archie…

British radio host Danny Baker really tried to lie and say he didn't know equating Black folks to primates was…
05.10.19
Woman Pleads Guilty To Assaulting 94-Year-Old Mother With…

An Atlanta woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to assaulting her 94-year-old mother with a hammer, AJC.com reported. Sandy Elaine Mathis, 56,…
05.10.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close