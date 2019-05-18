Love Like Hussle and Boog

The world is still grieving the death of Nipsey Hussle but no one is hurting like his family and the love of his life that has been left behind. They has a special bond one that can’t quite be put into words. They flew under the radar until their GQ spread went viral. Yes, a lot of people knew they were dating before that photo shoot but my goodness the world did not know how good they looked together. Now Victory Lap is on repeat and although we hear his voice echo from cars and clubs he is no longer with us. When Lauren London posts them on social media the world holds its breath. He is on DJ Khaled new CD Father Of Asahd. The single just dropped with him and DJ Khaled, John Legend and NIP. Lauren showed love and we were all sad with her. When you think of NIP you must think, “Higher”.

RIP Nipsey Hussle, check out the pictures that Lauren London shared of them on the beach.

