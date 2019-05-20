Transgender Woman Found Dead, Police Investigating

Muhlaysia Booker, a transgender woman who was attacked in April was found dead this past Saturday.
Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 7200 block of Valley Glen Drive around 6:40 a.m. Saturday, Dallas Police Major Vincent Weddington said.
While the details of each case differs, it is clear that fatal violence disproportionately affects transgender women of color, and that the intersections of racism, sexism, homophobia, biphobia and transphobia conspire to deprive them of employment, housing, healthcare and other necessities, barriers that make them vulnerable.
