Ciara Shares Her Excitement Over Getting Accepted To Harvard

'The Last Witch Hunter' New York Premiere

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Only a couple weeks after releasing her seventh studio album Beauty MarksCiara has shared with the world that she’s been accepted to Harvard University.

She posted the exciting news onto Instagram, thanking Professor Anita Elberse, who develops and teaches the MBA course covering the ‘Businesses of Entertainment, Media, and Sports,’ which the singer has been accepted into.

According to the description on the University’s website, this particular program will teach Ciara to “develop and execute more effective business strategies…debate and analyze the business and technology trends that are redefining the industry…and learn how to launch and manage creative products and portfolios more strategically.”

It definitely makes sense that Ciara is looking to gain some business savviness with all of the undertakings she’s getting into right now–incluing the launch of her own record and entertainment company, Beauty Marks Entertainment, along with the launch of her production company, Why Not You Productions, with her husband Russell Wilson last month.

Congrats to Ciara on the major accomplishment!

