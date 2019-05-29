CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

People Respond To Gillette’s Ad Featuring A Black Father Teaching His Trans Son To Shave For The First Time

Leave a comment
Berlin Gillette Plant

Source: picture alliance / Getty

Earlier this year, Gillette released a commercial asking that men do away with their toxic behaviors. They filmed an entire commercial documenting these behaviors and simply asked men to do better because these types of attitudes and behaviors have been harmful to not only women but other men.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Because people are not always here for progress, the commercial received quite a bit of backlash. And while a lesser company might have stepped away from making sociopolitical messages in their advertising, in order to protect their profits, they actually doubled down.

This newly unveiled commercial features a father teaching his trans son how to shave for the first time. And while there was also criticism for this ad, we’re going to focus on the people who loved it. See what others had to say below…

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Source: MadameNoire.com

People Respond To Gillette’s Ad Featuring A Black Father Teaching His Trans Son To Shave For The First Time was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Gillette

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
10 Walk Out On $530 Bill At Detroit…

A group of 10 adults racked up a $530 bill at a Detroit Japanese steakhouse and then left without paying…
05.30.19
Picnicking While Black: White Mississippi Woman Pulls Gun…

Imagine having a lakeside lunch with the love of your life and an irate white woman pulls out her gun…
05.30.19
15-Year-Old Honor Student Killed Steps From His School…

The Southeast Washington D.C. community is mourning the loss of a star student and athlete after he was shot and…
05.30.19
Mother Arrested After Helping Daughter Fight A Group…

Keisha Rankins told police she maced the teens as a means of protecting her child.
05.29.19
Lonnie Bunch III Hired As The First African…

Lonnie Bunch III, the founding director of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture has now been…
05.29.19
Jury Convicts Man In Murder Of 2 Sleeping…

One of the nine alleged gang members accused in the 2016 murders of two children as they slept in their…
05.28.19
3 Tips For Starting A Business, As Told…

Check out TKT & Associates CEO Tierra Kavanaugh Wayne's three tips for starting a business inside...
05.24.19
Ex- Teacher, Coach Arrested After Former Students Say…

A former Chicago high school teacher and coach was arrested last week after being accused last year of inappropriately touching…
05.24.19
Oregon Student Pleads Guilty To Peddling Bootleg iPhones,…

Back in April, we reported on the eye-opening scheme involving two Oregon students who somehow exposed Apple’s struggle return policy…
05.24.19
Florida Mom And Test Administrator Mysteriously Vanishes During…

Kameela Russell, a 41-year-old mother of two girls, has reportedly been missing for over a week. Russell, works as a…
05.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close