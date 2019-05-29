TJMS: If You Missed It
15-Year-Old Honor Student Killed Steps From His School In DC [Video]

The Southeast Washington D.C. community is mourning the loss of a star student and athlete after he was shot and killed a block away from his school.

Maurice Scott was reportedly walking to the store when a gunman got out of the passenger’s side of a car and opened fire. According to DC Police a total of four people were shot. The three other females who were shot were all relatives, including a mother and her 9-year-old daughter. They were shot in the legs and feet and are expected to survive. Scott, 15, was the only one who did not survive the shooting.

Council member Trayon White heard the shots ring out and tells WUSA9 that he ran to the scene.

“It was a horrifying scene, clothes on the ground, people screaming,” White said.

According to reports, in the past nine months, 18 children have been shot in DC’s Ward 8.

White is fed up with the violence, as 7 other people were shot Monday.

Police are still looking for the shooter who they say was in a light colored, four door sedan. They are also reviewing security camera footage from nearby stores.

