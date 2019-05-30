CLOSE
Ralph Lauren Relaunches Polo Sport Line [Photos]

Feeling nostalgic yet?

RALPH LAUREN POLO SPORT COLLECTION

Uncle Ralph and team isn’t getting off the 1990’s wave any time soon. They are bringing back of their most popular brands right in time for summer.

As reported by High Snobiety Ralph Lauren is relaunching their Polo Sport line. The active wear apparel will be reintroduced this week via a small number of thoughtful pieces intended to pay homage to the original designs. Included in the collection are some key color blocked outer wear pieces with chunky spell out branding.

Additionally the Polo Sport name will also live on two specific schemes. One is a denim set that is a nod to the preferred baggier cuts of the early 90’s. The latter is a metallic windbreaker flavored set for properly styled sports inspired flexing.

The Polo Sport LTD capsule will be available exclusively on the POLO App starting Thursday, May 30. You can view the collection below.

Photo: Ralph Lauren / Tom Gould

