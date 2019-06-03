Jay-Z is Reportedly Hip-Hop’s First Billionaire

Looks like it’s official: Jay-Z is a Billionaire.

Sean “Jay-Z” Carter is reportedly hit the $1 Billion Dollar mark, making him the first in Hip-Hop to reach the money milestone. Forbes Magazine details Hova’s extremely valuable portfolio.

Hov’s investments include:

Armand de Brignac: $310 Million

The past 10-plus years we have seen the “Ace of Spades” Bottle in Hip-Hop videos. If you go to any hot club in your city, If “Armand de Brignac” is not in your “Bottle Wars,” you’re losing. At the reported value of $310 Million Dollars, Jigga’s definitely winning with the Bottle Brand.

Cash & investments: $220 Million

Investments including reported $70 Million in the ride-sharing service Uber have helped Carter’s portfolio grow over $200 Million.

D’Ussé: $100 Million

Jay-Z’s joint venture with Baracdi and promotion of the brand has made it one of the hottest liquor brands in the US. And it’s good if I D’usse myself.

Tidal: $100 Million

Hov purchased the little known streaming service for around $60 million dollars and included celebrity investors. Now the service has capitalized on the video marketplace, streaming concerts, events, movies and more.

Roc Nation: $75 Million

Roc Nation represents some of the top stars in music and sports. It’s Sports agency houses a Boxing Promotion and agents repping starts such as Kevin Durant. Its Record Label and artist-management include a who’s who in music with stars such as Rihanna.

Music catalog: $75 Million

Jigga negotiated a deal for his masters in 2004. Now, his catalog receives around 1 Billion streams yearly.

His portfolio also includes a $70 Million art collection and Real Estate worth a reported $50 Million. A very inspiring moment from someone who grew up from the notorious Marcy Projects in Brooklyn, New York.

Source | Forbes, Vibe

