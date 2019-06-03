CLOSE
Mayor Young Is Considering Public Boxing Matches To Reduce Violence

Baltimore's 51st mayor spends his first full day on the job 527 miles away, his phone ringing nonstop

Source: Baltimore Sun / Getty

It was a violent weekend for Baltimore, police responded to eight shootings and a deadly stabbing.

There were 11 people were injured and two men were killed, including a 17-year-old.

I response to the violence, Mayor Jack Young said he’s thinking of having people solve their issues in a public boxing match.

“Gun violence has been plaguing this city for the last 10 years. The murder rate in this city and non-fatal shootings have increased. I’m not happy with it and neither should the citizens of Baltimore.”

baltimore , boxing , Mayor Jack Young

