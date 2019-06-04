CLOSE
Pride: 10 Songs By Black Queer Artists That’ll Make You Proud For Black Music Month & Pride Month

Get your celebratory playlist ready.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-SHOW

Source: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / Getty

June is one of the best months of the year since it’s not only Black Music Month but it also marks LGBTQ+ Pride Month. In 30 days we can celebrate the innovations of Black music and commemorate the countless leaders who’ve fought for queer and trans people everywhere.

With that being said, there’s no better time to count down a list of songs by Black queer artists than now.

Hit the flip for the top ten tracks that should give you all the pride, whether Black, queer, or anywhere in between. From Janelle Monáe to Frank Ocean, these songs need to be on your playlist pronto.

Pride: 10 Songs By Black Queer Artists That'll Make You Proud For Black Music Month & Pride Month

black queer artists

