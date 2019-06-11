CLOSE
Tiffany Boone Speaks Out For The First Time Following Jason Mitchell Allegations

Showtime Golden Globe Nominee Celebration

Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com / WENN

Since actress Tiffany Boone has spoken publicly about the assault she experienced at the hands of actor Jason Mitchell, it’s been the people around her who have been doing the most talking. Lena Waithe has come forward sharing her version of what happened and what she did to prevent it. Her boyfriend expressed his love and support for her after the news broke.

But up until now, Boone hadn’t come forward with any comments of her own.

This past weekend, Boone shared what appears to be a handwritten note on her Instagram page.

Still no word on the specific actions Mitchell took in violation of her. And honestly, there’s no need to. She’s told her story already and unfortunately, the people who were supposed to do something about it, didn’t do enough. You’ll recall that it was Netflix who fired Mitchell from their project, after his costars made claims of his inappropriate behaviors. That termination exposed quite a few of his indiscretions on various acting projects. For now, we’re thankful that Boone has felt the love from the people who are supporting her. We hope it continues and that her career is able to continue in a meaningful and lucrative way.

We’re wishing for the best for her.

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com.

Tiffany Boone Speaks Out For The First Time Following Jason Mitchell Allegations was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

