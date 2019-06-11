CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Floyd Mayweather Falls Off Forbes Highest-Paid Athletes List Altogether

Just last year, Money Mayweather was the top-earning athlete overall but fails to show in this year's top 100.

Leave a comment
David Benavidez v J’Leon Love

Source: Tom Pennington / Getty

Floyd Mayweather sat at the top of the list of Forbes‘ 2018 highest-paid athletes list, due in part to his super fight with mixed martial artist, Conor McGregor, and taking home $285 million. For this year’s list, soccer star Lionel Messi takes the top spot with Money Mayweather falling off the entire top 100 listings altogether.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Forbes writes:

Forbes today released its annual ranking of the World’s 100 Highest-Paid athletes, who collectively earned $4 billion over the last 12 months, up 5% from last year’s earnings of $3.8 billion. Lionel Messi was named the world’s highest-paid athlete for the first time, up from second place last year, with $127 million in total earnings. Messi unseats Floyd Mayweather, who held the crown last year, and was the leader four times in seven years. Behind Messi is longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo (No. 2), who earned $109 million between his salary and endorsements. Serena Williams (No. 63) returned to the ranking, after no women appeared in 2018. Cost of admission to the 2019 list is the highest ever at $25 million, up $2.1 million from the previous year. Endorsement income experienced an increase of 12.5% to $987 million this year.

At number three keeping with the football theme, Neymar checks in followed by Canelo Alvarez and Roger Federer at the four and five spots respectively. Russell Wilson and LeBron James find themselves in the top 10.

The full 100-spot list can be viewed via this link.

Floyd Mayweather Falls Off Forbes Highest-Paid Athletes List Altogether was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Floyd Mayweather

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Helicopter Crashes Into New York City Building

The New York City Fire Department is responding to reports of an accident that occurred this afternoon in the city’s…
06.10.19
Pushing Weight: A 600 Pound Man Arrested Over…

Just, wow.
06.10.19
Family Demands Answers After Army Vet Who Mysteriously…

https://www.facebook.com/ny1news/videos/2211805492274189/ In April 2018, Army veteran Everett Palmer Jr. turned himself in to Pennsylvania authorities to settle an arrest warrant related…
06.10.19
Boyfriend Sentenced To Life In Prison After Pleading…

A Georgia man was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty Wednesday to strangling his 19-year-old girlfriend to death…
06.10.19
2 Women Finesse NY Jets’ Le’Veon Bell Out…

Scammers are going to scam with no sympathy. A star football player learned this lesson the hard way. ABC NY…
06.06.19
Woman Given Three Days To Live At Birth…

Nekhidia Harris may be small in size but she doesn’t let that hold her back. At birth Harris was given…
06.07.19
Sgt. LaDavid Johnson’s Widow Snubs Army After Hollow…

The widow of LaDavid Johnson, an Army soldier who was killed in an ambush in Africa, reportedly “reacted angrily” when…
06.07.19
Teen Accepted Into 139 Colleges Chooses This Campus…

Normandie Cormier has, as some people say, “secured the bag.” The Lafayette, Louisiana teen applied to colleges through a system…
06.07.19
Longtime News Anchor Commits Suicide

All condolences to Tongen and his family.
06.06.19
Petty President: President Trump Tightens Cuba Travel Restrictions,…

In a move some expected once President Donald Trump took office, the administration is rolling back nearly 20 years of…
06.06.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close