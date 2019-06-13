Cuba Gooding, Jr. turned himself in to authorities Thursday afternoon for allegedly groping a woman. The incident happened in a bar in Manhattan late Sunday night.

According to TMZ, a woman called 911 Monday morning alleging that Gooding touched her breast without her consent while at the bar the night before.

Gooding immediately denied the allegations.

Upon turning himself in today, Gooding was accompanied by his attorney. Sources tell TMZ that he has been arrested and officially charged with a misdemeanor.

Cuba Gooding, Jr. Charged In Groping Incident was originally published on Kissrichmond.com

Jennifer Hall/@thejhalldiaries Posted 21 hours ago

