CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Cuba Gooding, Jr. Charged In Groping Incident

Leave a comment
Cuba Gooding Jr. hosts the opening of Marbles Downtown NYC

Source: Rob Rich/WENN.com / WENN

Cuba Gooding, Jr. turned himself in to authorities Thursday afternoon for allegedly groping a woman. The incident happened in a bar in Manhattan late Sunday night.

According to TMZ, a woman called 911 Monday morning alleging that Gooding touched her breast without her consent while at the bar the night before.

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Gooding immediately denied the allegations.

Upon turning himself in today, Gooding was accompanied by his attorney. Sources tell TMZ that he has been arrested and officially charged with a misdemeanor.

See Also: Cuba Gooding Jr. May Not Turn Himself In For Alleged Groping

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Cuba Gooding, Jr. Charged In Groping Incident was originally published on Kissrichmond.com

Cuba Gooding Jr

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Two-Month-Old Baby On Life Support After “Severe” Beating…

A Louisville man was booked on Tuesday night after inflicting “severe injuries” on his 2-month-old child, according to police.
06.14.19
Karma! Central Park Five Prosecutor Elizabeth Lederer Out…

Lederer, who still serves as the prosecutor for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, says that she resigned because of the…
06.13.19
Teen Dance Team Member Collapses and Dies During…

Apparently 17-year-old Elyse Purefoy asked her coach for water, but never received it.
06.13.19
Hi Hater: High School Valedictorian’s Mic Cut When…

According to reports, the Dallas Independent School District has apologized to Emmett J. Conrad High School valedictorian Rooha Haghar for…
06.13.19
Kevin Durant’s Mom Defends Son from Trolls: ‘You…

One thing we have probably all figured out by now is that moms will never stop being moms. They don’t…
06.12.19
Man Allegedly Shot 2 Women In Georgia, Kidnapped…

A Georgia man has reportedly been accused of shooting 2 women and kidnapping one of them before fleeing to South…
06.12.19
Helicopter Crashes Into New York City Building

The New York City Fire Department is responding to reports of an accident that occurred this afternoon in the city’s…
06.10.19
Pushing Weight: A 600 Pound Man Arrested Over…

Just, wow.
06.10.19
Family Demands Answers After Army Vet Who Mysteriously…

https://www.facebook.com/ny1news/videos/2211805492274189/ In April 2018, Army veteran Everett Palmer Jr. turned himself in to Pennsylvania authorities to settle an arrest warrant related…
06.10.19
Boyfriend Sentenced To Life In Prison After Pleading…

A Georgia man was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty Wednesday to strangling his 19-year-old girlfriend to death…
06.10.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close