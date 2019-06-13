CLOSE
Cuba Gooding Jr. May Not Turn Himself In For Alleged Groping

The actor was accused of grabbing a woman's breast at a Manhattan bar.

"Rocketman" US Premiere

Source: Paul Bruinooge / Getty

Cuba Gooding Jr. found himself in the crosshairs of the NYPD after a woman accused him of grabbing her breast at a Manhattan nightclub. After initial reports that the actor would turn himself in today (June 13), his attorney has reviewed the surveillance tape and doesn’t believe his client committed the crime in question

TMZ reports:

Cuba Gooding Jr.’s attorney, Mark Heller, tells us he has viewed surveillance video from the bar and says it shows “absolutely no criminality taking place on the part of my client.”

Heller says he’s contacted the Manhattan D.A.’s Office Sex Crimes Unit but has not gotten a return phone call. He is trying to find out if they’ve seen the surveillance video. Heller says he can’t believe they would seek to arrest Cuba … if they’d seen the video.

He says it’s up in the air right now as to whether Cuba will turn himself in Thursday, as they’d planned, now that they’ve seen the video.

The outlet’s original report stated that Gooding was going to surrender to police for the misdemeanor charge of forcible groping.

