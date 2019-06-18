CLOSE
Cassie’s Baby Daddy To Be Isn’t Feeling Diddy’s Congratulatory Post

Was Diddy actually throwing shade at the happy couple in his IG post?

When it was revealed that Cassie and her new beau were expecting, social media was quick to cut ass on Diddy for his failure to be her baby daddy after being in a relationship for more than a decade. But instead of acting salty the Bad Boy mogul took to his IG page to congratulate the couple on the bundle of joy they have on the way saying “Congratulations @Cassie and Alex. I wish you all nothing but love and happiness. God bless❤❤❤ L O V E.”

While it seemed like Diddy was taking the high road and moving on with his life, Cassie’s man, Alex Fine took offense to it and didn’t have any qualms about liking a comment that called out Puff for his self-centered post.

“Diddy really tried to steal your moment along with your photo. I think people can see now who he really is. He has no place in the future you have both built, you’re obviously a man with heart, integrity, and the right values. Blessings to you all.”

Truth be told we didn’t even think of that but yeah, we can see why some people would feel that way. We mean, Diddy didn’t even tag Alex Fine in the post even though he lifted the picture itself from Fine’s page. That’s pretty shady and somewhat disturbing if you really think about it.

Cassie and Alex Fine have yet to officially respond to Diddy’s post but from the looks of things they’re not too happy about it.

