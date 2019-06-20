CLOSE
'Saved By the Bell' Alum Joins ABC's 'Mixed-ish'

FOX Summer All-Star Party, Arrivals, TCA Summer Press Tour

Source: Brian To/WENN.com / WENN

A familiar face is joining the new ABC comedy “Mixed-ish.”

Mark-Paul Gosselaar will play the role of Rainbow Johnson’s father. He’s taking over the role from Anders Holm, who starred in the original pilot.

The “Black-ish” spinoff focuses on the experience of Tracee Ellis Ross’s character, Bow,” growing up in a mixed-race family in the ‘80s.

Gosselaar joins a cast that includes Arica Himmel as Bow Johnson, Tika Sumpter as Alicia Johnson, Christina Anthony as Denise, Mykal-Michelle Harris as Santamonica Johnson and Ethan Childress as Johan Johnson.

The series will mark the second spinoff show to join the “Black-ish” universe after “Grown-ish,” which was recently renewed for a third season at Freeform. It’s scheduled to premiere in the fall.

Source: Variety 

