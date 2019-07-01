CLOSE
Man Shot Just Hours After His Twin Babies Were Born; Died In The Same Hospital They Were Born

A young Kentucky man became the victim of a drive-by shooting just hours after he witnessed the birth of his twin babies.

Tyrese Garvin, 20, was walking home around 6 p.m. on June 23 when a group of teenagers opened fire. Days later, he was pronounced dead at University Hospital, the same place where he had become a new father, reported WAVE 3.

“He was very excited at becoming a father,” a relative named Gail told the station. “Then, something like this happens and his children will never get to know him. That’s sad.”

According to Garvin’s doctors, he suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body and his head. The family tried to contact the best trauma surgeons and neurosurgeons, but doctors reportedly told the family “there is not going to be a recovery.”

According to community activist and family spokesman Christopher 2X, Garvin spent five days in the ICU at University Hospital. While he was on life support, the twins’ mother took the babies from the maternity ward to see their father in his hospital room.

His babies laid next to him in bed as he took his final breath.

“It’s just a hard impact for me because I know I’ll never see him walk through that door and act silly with me anymore, but this is just so senseless,” Kathleen Roberts, Garvin’s grandmother, told WAVE 3.

“Louisville is in a war and we should not be like that taking each other’s life,” Roberts added.

Days after Garvin’s shooting, Louisville Metro Police officers arrested three juveniles who range in age from 14 to 17. Due to the age of the suspects, their names and charges have not been released.

Louisville Metro Police said the community has seen a rise in violent crime committed by young people. Juveniles have reportedly been stealing cars in neighborhoods across the city and using those cars in drive-by shootings.

Some of the stolen vehicles already had weapons in them, which the teens used in the shootings.

Now, Garvin’s family is raising money for his medical bills and funeral expenses. To donate, click here.

