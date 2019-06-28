The Step Into Your Power Home Owneship Event Was A Hit

The Step Into Your Power home ownership event at the Reginal F Lewis Museum with Home-Free USA was a complete and total smash! The event was sold out and the energy was high as Baltimore residents were eager to obtain information on becoming first time home buyers. Stedman Graham received a warm reception as she gave jewels of wisdom on identity leadership and how that ties into homeownership.
We filled the main room of the @lewismuseum and the overflow room had an overflow to the upstairs level. Don't tell me the people of Baltimore don't want OWNERSHIP. We just have to give them the tools and @homefreeusa and @stedmangraham are leading the charge. #bmore #MyBmore