Man Tried To Convince Neighbor He Was A Cop To Enter Her Home

A Georgia man allegedly told a woman he was an Atlanta police officer and needed to execute a search warrant at her home about 2 a.m. Wednesday. But, he wasn’t a cop, and he lived four houses down from her. He also spent the prior night in jail on forgery charges, Channel 2 Action News reported.

David Leshon Jackson, 25, was arrested after allegedly lying to his neighbor about being a police officer in the effort to enter her home, Channel 2 reported.

He knocked and gave her a false badge number, according to the Cobb police incident report obtained by the news station.

Police also said Jackson called Cobb 911 and told a dispatcher he’s an officer before trying to open the woman’s front door again. That’s when the woman called Cobb police, who had lots of questions for Jackson.

He wasn’t able to provide a badge or any Atlanta police credentials, and he wasn’t even wearing a police uniform, the report said. Instead, he was wearing a tank top and gym shorts.

Jackson was reportedly arrested and booked on charges of impersonating an officer, possession of cocaine, loiter prowl and criminal trespass.

