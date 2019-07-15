Alleged R. Kelly Sex Captives Are Still Living In His Condo

R. Kelly has a huge mountain to climb legally as he faces charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and other federal charges. However, reports went out that his alleged sex captives, Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary, were booted from his Trump Tower condo but the women are reportedly still living there.

TMZ reports:

A rep for Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary tells TMZ … the women were sitting comfortably in R. Kelly’s Chicago apartment inside Trump Tower on Sunday afternoon when they recorded this video … addressing claims they’d been evicted from the premises following Kelly’s arrest for 2 federal indictments.

In the clip — obtained by TMZ — Azriel does most of the talking and says they’re fine and dandy, and living comfortably inside R. Kelly’s pad.

They even give a glimpse of the view from the high-rise, showing off the Chicago skyline. Azriel says they’re at the “Trump” … and adds it’s the same place they’ve been for years.

However, she insists they move freely and come and go as they like, attempting to knock down the notion they’re being held against their will. This part seems to be a direct message to their parents — who’ve been vocally and publicly concerned for years now.

The parents of Savage and Clary have alleged that Kelly has kept the women captive over promises of a landing a music career. In the video shown below, the women thank the troubled R&B entertainer amid all the legal disturbance surrounding him.

