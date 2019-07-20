CLOSE
Charm City
Baltimore Police Deputy Commissioner Robbed At Gunpoint

Baltimore Police Deputy Commissioner Danny Murphy and his wife were robbed at gunpoint.

According to Fox 45, it happened around 9 p.m. on Friday night near Patterson Park in southeast Baltimore.

Police say a white SUV with four people inside pulled up to them as they were walking. Two black males, believed to be 18, got out of the SUV, showed a handgun and demanded the victims hand over their property.

A purse, wallet, and cellphones were taken.

Murphy and his wife were not injured.

