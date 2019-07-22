CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Semmi Back: Arsenio Hall Will Reprise Iconic Role In ‘Coming To America 2’

The film arrives in theaters December 2020.

Leave a comment
Arsenio Hall Reprising Role As Semmi In 'Coming To America 2'

Source: Jeffrey Mayer / Getty

The character who gave us classic insults as “rhinoceros pizzle” and “sweat from a baboons balls” will be coming back. Deadline reports Arsenio Hall’s character Semmi will be in Coming To America 2.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

In what should have been a no-brainer from the start, Hall is officially on board and will be joining Murphy on his latest adventure in the Craig Brewer-directed film. He will reprise his role as Semmi, the trusted aide and terrible advisor to Prince Akeem (Eddie Murphy). In the movie, Akeem learns he has a long lost son and must return to America to meet the possible heir to his throne.

Per Deadline:

While it has been speculated for months, Deadline can confirm that Arsenio Hall has officially closed his deal to reprise his role as Semmi, the best friend and trusted aide to Eddie Murphy’s Prince Akeem, in Paramount’s Coming To America 2, which Craig Brewer is directing based on a screenplay from Black-ish creator Kenya Barris.

Murphy is producing the pic with Kevin Misher, while Barris will serve as executive producers. 

The news of Arsenio Hall’s return to Coming To America 2 follows reports of Eddie Murphy looking to return to the world of standup comedy. Rumors are swirling that Netflix has offered the comedian $70 million for several comedy specials. As for the sequel to the 1988 original comedy, it’s set to arrive in theaters December 2020.

Photo: Jeffrey Mayer / Getty

Semmi Back: Arsenio Hall Will Reprise Iconic Role In ‘Coming To America 2’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

arsenio hall , Coming to America 2

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Miss Michigan Loses Crown Because of Racist Tweets

Organizers of the Miss World America pageant dismissed Michigan winner Kathy Zhu for what they called “offensive, insensitive and inappropriate”social…
07.23.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…

Art Neville, the singer/keyboardist, and co-founder of legendary New Orleans funk kings The Meters and Neville Brothers has died. He was…
07.23.19
Suspected White Supremacist Caught Bloody Fade After Tossing…

A man suspected of being a white supremacist learned a valuable lesson in minding one’s own business, this after a…
07.23.19
Wig Wearing Man Robs Multiple Waffle Houses

A bizarre story out of Atlanta is going viral. Police are on the hunt for a man whose been seen…
07.23.19
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
Morehouse Employee Placed On Leave After Several Students…

Morehouse College administrators placed an employee on unpaid administrative leave after students voiced several instances of sexual assault.
07.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close