CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Streets Is Done: Thieves Tried To Break Into Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club

There is no honor amongst thieves.

Leave a comment
The Launch of Jay Z's 40/40 Club - Inside Party

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

The wolves don’t have morals. Would-be thieves apparently attempted to break into Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club in Manhattan over the weekend.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The front door to Hova’s establishment was vandalized. From pictures it looks like someone attempted to pry the locked doors open, leaving damage consisting of scratches and punctures near the lock.

According to TMZ, the incident went down this weekend and NYPD took a criminal mischief report from the club staff who called the authorities.

See Also: Michael Eric Dyson Penning A Book On Jay-Z’s Impact On Culture

NYPD assigned a detective to investigate but the staff is sure it was an intended break-in. There is reportedly surveillance footage of two men hanging out suspiciously in front of the club. However, the alarm did not go off when the approached the door. Furthermore, the men were reportedly seen hanging out near 40/40 all week.

Bruh, it’s too hot to be casing Jigga’s spot for the jux—and now his staff is on alert. Where is the respect for that man’s accomplishments?

Streets is done.

Tamera Mowry-Housley Recalls Flirty Moment With Jay-Z, BeyHive Swarms
10 photos

Streets Is Done: Thieves Tried To Break Into Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club was originally published on hiphopwired.com

crime , Jay Z

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Miss Michigan Loses Crown Because of Racist Tweets

Organizers of the Miss World America pageant dismissed Michigan winner Kathy Zhu for what they called “offensive, insensitive and inappropriate”social…
07.23.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…

Art Neville, the singer/keyboardist, and co-founder of legendary New Orleans funk kings The Meters and Neville Brothers has died. He was…
07.23.19
Suspected White Supremacist Caught Bloody Fade After Tossing…

A man suspected of being a white supremacist learned a valuable lesson in minding one’s own business, this after a…
07.23.19
Wig Wearing Man Robs Multiple Waffle Houses

A bizarre story out of Atlanta is going viral. Police are on the hunt for a man whose been seen…
07.23.19
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
Morehouse Employee Placed On Leave After Several Students…

Morehouse College administrators placed an employee on unpaid administrative leave after students voiced several instances of sexual assault.
07.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close