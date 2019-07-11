CLOSE
Michael Eric Dyson Penning A Book On Jay-Z’s Impact On Culture

I tell ya', it'll be the best-seller.

Whether it is his lyrical style, making button-up shirts a thing or inspiring us all to boss up, JAY-Z’s impact can’t be denied. A new written work about the MC’s affect on the globe is in progress.

Hypebeast is reporting that Michael Eric Dyson is penning a book about Hov’s indelible influence in culture. Jay-Z: Made In America aims to detail the Brooklyn native’s long history of shaping how the country walks, talks, dresses and more. Dyson will point to some of Jiggaman’s most noted verses to make his case. The project will feature a forward from his longtime friend and collaborator Pharrell Williams. Additionally the esteemed author’s nephew will be providing original illustrations.

In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, the acclaimed journalist spoke on why this story needs to be told. “This book is the fruit of a decade of teaching about one of the greatest poets this nation has produced. Jay-Z is not only a remarkable recording artist and ingenious businessman, but he is one of our most gifted wordsmiths whose language drips with all the poetic tricks and skills you’ll find in Walt Whitman, Robert Frost, and Rita Dove” he explained. “But as a rapper, he’s sometimes not given the credit he deserves for just how great an artist he’s been for so long.”

Jay-Z: Made In America is slated for a November 26 release. It is currently available for pre-order on Amazon.

