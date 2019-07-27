CLOSE
Videos
HomeVideos

Missy Elliot Shows Black Don’t Crack in Latest Music Video Appearance [Video]

Lizzo represents for all plus-sized women and Kevin Gates brings back the wheel bustin' rims. Today's Daily Visuals

Leave a comment

Source: LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 21: Missy Elliott performs onstage during day 1 of FYF Fest 2017 on July 21, 2017 at Exposition Park in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for FYF) Uploaded By Godspeed

Lizzo is probably the only thickity-thick woman in the rap game who has no problem whatsoever flaunting her curves in two-piece outfits that would make most women with her physical degree uncomfortable (props, ma).

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Needless to say in her Missy Elliott visual for “Tempo” she demonstrates as much as she shakes, twerks and bounces to the beat in a parking lot before Missy joins in on the fun draped in one of her signature jumpsuits.

Back in the trap Kevin Gates lays up with snakes before taking to the streets to whip it in a tire poppin’ drop-top whip in his clip to “Facts.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Vic Mena, 93PUNX and Travis Barker, Machine Gun Kelly, and more.

LIZZO FT MISSY ELLIOTT – “TEMPO”

KEVIN GATES – “FACTS”

VIC MENSA, 93PUNX & TRAVIS BARKER – “3 YEARS SOBER”

MACHINE GUN KELLY – “EL DIABLO”

JUNGLEPU**Y – “TRADER JOE”

TEDDY FT. ILOVEMAKONNEN – “SHOT ME IN THE DARK”

NF – “LEAVE ME ALONE”

CAROLINAS PRESSURE – “SEE ME”

Missy Elliot Shows Black Don’t Crack in Latest Music Video Appearance [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Missy Elliot

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Man Charged With Homicide For Accidentally Shooting The…

The jokes truly write themselves, even during tragedies. A man has been arrested and charged with homicide after accidentally shooting…
07.29.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…

Ray Anthony Neal, 61, was discovered dead on Saturday July, 20 by his sister Michelle Smalls. He was reportedly stabbed…
07.29.19
Frat Suspends White MAGA Bros For Racist Photo…

A trio of white students from the University of Mississippi has been suspended by their fraternity after a photo of…
07.29.19
Angry Orchard Employees Fired After Racially Profiling A…

Angry Orchard confirmed that several staff members were let go as a result.
07.26.19
Apple Reportedly Releasing Three ‘iPhone 11’ Models This…

Ghostek pretty much confirmed that “ugly” looking iPhone 11 is indeed a thing with the release of its phone latest…
07.26.19
Shaquille O’Neal & Skechers Team To Release Kids…

Shaquille O’Neal is for the children! Footwear News is reporting that Shaq Diesel is teaming up with Skechers in an…
07.26.19
White Woman Calls Black Women ‘Stupid N***ers’ And…

An afternoon get-together at a Raleigh, North Carolina restaurant turned into a viral video Tuesday when a white woman complained…
07.26.19
3-Year-Old Girl Killed By Her Father After Running…

A neighbor told the publication that Terrence came by to take her to the store and the child excitedly greeted…
07.26.19
A School District In Pennsylvania Turns Down Offer…

Two weeks ago, a widely circulated letter sent to parents from the Wyoming Valley West school district disturbingly laid out…
07.26.19
Puerto Rico Governor To Resign, Was Fittin’ To…

The inevitable has finally happened. Ricardo Rosselló, Puerto Rico’s Governor, announced on Wednesday night (July 24) that he will be…
07.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close