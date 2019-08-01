CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Popular Reality TV Bailiff Has Been Charged With Murder

A Texas sheriff’s deputy — who is known for appearing as a bailiff on a televised courtroom show — has been charged with murder after he allegedly shot his wife twice inside their home.

Renard L. Spivey acted as the bailiff on the courtroom show Justice For All with Judge Cristina Perez, which aired from 2012 to 2016. When he wasn’t on TV, he served as a deputy with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Houston.

But now, he’s got a whole new reputation going forward.Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

On Monday, the 63-year-old was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail on a murder charge.

According to reports from ABC News, authorities responding to a domestic disturbance call encountered Spivey with a gunshot wound to the leg. Upon further investigation, authorities say they discovered the body of his wife, 52-year-old Patricia Ann Marshall Spivey, who had also been shot.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Spivey allegedly told police that he and Patricia were arguing over his alleged steroid use, according to charging documents filed in court on Monday. They reportedly ended up struggling over a gun in the master bedroom closet, Spivey told police. At least three shots were fired with two hitting Patricia and one hitting Renard.

“We was arguing and tussling with the gun,” he told police in an interview that was captured on an officer’s body camera, according to KHOU-TV. “We had been arguing all day.”

Online detention records show that Spivey is currently being held without bond. He has not yet entered a plea, and court records do not reflect an attorney to speak on his behalf. He is scheduled for a preliminary court hearing this week.

Popular Reality TV Bailiff Has Been Charged With Murder was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Justice For All with Judge Cristina Perez , reality TV , Texas

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
OMG: Shocking Water Pool Wave Injures Dozens In…

Peep the bizarre video for yourself.
08.02.19
Popular Reality TV Bailiff Has Been Charged With…

A Texas sheriff’s deputy — who is known for appearing as a bailiff on a televised courtroom show — has…
08.02.19
Get Your Credit Up: The Apple Card Will…

Hope your credit scores are above 600. CEO Tim Cook announced during Apple’s third fiscal quarter earnings call that the…
08.01.19
Moving Violation While Black: White Cop Pulled Gun…

Roger Morton and his pregnant fiancé Porsha Shields were pulled over in Mississippi earlier in the month for speeding when…
08.01.19
TSA Officers Placed On Leave After Stuffed Gorillas…

Two Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers were reportedly placed on leave after a racist display was discovered at Miami International…
08.01.19
What Is The Most Hated Slang Word In…

While everyone is trying to figure out what is the latest slang being passed around, there are a few slang…
08.01.19
Florida Woman Reportedly Bites Off Boyfriend’s Thumb

Florida love is a different type of love, apparently.
08.01.19
Presidential Hopefuls Speak At The National Urban League…

As the race for President continues, presidential hopefuls are making their way across the country to speak to the American…
07.31.19
Biden & Booker Share Their Plans For The…

At this year’s National Urban League Conference in Indiana, several Democratic Presidential Candidates spoke to community leaders, Urban League members,…
07.31.19
SMH: Teen Allegedly Urinated On Shelf At Walmart

So people have gone from licking ice cream to spitting in mouthwash to … urinating on stuff at Walmart? An…
07.31.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close