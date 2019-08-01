CLOSE
OMG: Shocking Water Pool Wave Injures Dozens In Viral Video

A nightmare amusement park experience.

Typhoon Wipha Lands On Hainan

Source: VCG / Getty

If you like the occasional lift of a water wave at your favorite amusement park, there’s no way you could’ve been prepared for what went down at a Chinese water park.

According to Yahoo News, a giant crashing wave injured dozens of people at the Yulong Shuiyun Water Amusement Park when the wave pool malfunction. At least five patrons were hospitalized with injuries, including broken bones and fractured ribs. Shocking video of the incident went viral.

A large number of people were floating in the park’s “tsunami pool” when the large wave started. Folks are then heard screaming as the current crashes visitors into one another. The water even spilled over into the surrounding area, causing bystander to break off running.

One tweet of the viral incident claimed that the excessive wave occurred because an operator was drunk. However, park officials have denied this rumor and they said it happened because of an “accidental breakdown in machinery.”

Government officials released a statement, saying:

“According to the initial stages of the investigation, the incident was caused by a power cut that damaged electronic equipment in the tsunami pool control room, which led to the waves in the tsunami pool becoming too big and injuring people.”

The park closed for one day after the incident and reopened the following day. Peep the footage below for proof of the shocking incident.

