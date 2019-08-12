CLOSE
Shari Headley to Reprise Her Role as Lisa McDowell in ‘Coming to America 2’

Looks like the whole OG gang is coming back for the highly anticipated sequel...

Now that Coming to America 2 is officially a go, casting news is slowly being revealed and the latest news has Prince Akeem’s original love interest Lisa (Shari Headley) returning for the sequel. Just a week after word spread that Wesley Snipes, Rick Ross and Leslie Jones would be joining the original cast, Deadline is reporting that Shari Headly will indeed be returning to reprise her role as Lisa McDowell, but whether or not she’ll be Queen Lisa McDowell Joffer remains to be seen.

According to previous reports the plot around Coming to America 2 revolves around Prince Akeem (Eddie Murphy) ready to take the reigns as King of Zamunda when he learns that he has a son living in Queens that he’s never known named Lavelle. At the request of his father King Jaffe Joffer (James Earl Jones), Akeem takes to America to find his bastard son and bring him back to the kingdom and groom him to take the throne when his time comes. Whether or not that son was conceived with someone other than Lisa McDowell or it is their son but they separated before she told him she was pregnant is anyone’s guess at this point.

Either way we’re still be heading down to the show to see what comedic shenanigans Eddie Murphy and company have in store for us.

Coming to America 2 is slated to release December 18, 2020.

