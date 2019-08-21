CLOSE
Questlove To Produce ‘Soul Train’ Broadway Musical

Peace, love and soul.

 

Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson

Source: photo: WENN

The world’s most acclaimed theatre district is about to be served with some more black excellence. Your music snob’s favorite music snob is about to bring Don Cornelius’ story to life.

Deadline is reporting that Questlove is slotted to executive produce a musical based on Soul Train. The production will capture the magic of the iconic variety show that provided Black culture a global platform through live musical performances, dancing and epic style. According to the article Ahmir already has an all-star cast of talent curating the live experience including playwright Dominique Morisseau (Ain’t Too Proud), director Kamilah Forbes (Meet Vera Stark) and choreographer Camille A. Brown (Choir Boy, Once on This Island). 

The production will feature over 20 hit songs as the cast plays out how Cornelius developed the hit series. Morriseau detailed her enthusiasm about the project. “I cannot wait. To partner with this legendary creative team of incredible women to celebrate the history and the unsung heroes of our nation’s longest running televised music and dance series” she said in a formal statement

Tony Cornelius, son of Don Cornelius, will also sit on the creative team. “With many years of experience working directly with my father, I’m forever grateful and deeply humbled by the impact Soul Train has had on the culture at large both here and abroad. For 37 years, and with purpose, through music, dance and style, Soul Train brought Love, Peace & Soul to a national audience.”

Soul Train the musical is expected to open in 2021.

Photo: C.Smith/ WENN.com

Close