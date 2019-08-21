CLOSE
Eva Marcille Reveals Why She Changed Her Daughter’s Last Name From McCall To Sterling

Model, reality TV and radio personality Eva Marcille has changed her daughter Marley Rae’s last name from McCall to Sterling ahead of the arrival of her third child (and second with Michael Sterling), and she says it feels “amazing.”

The 34-year-old announced the news on a recent episode of the Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

“I just went through a name change for my first born, Marley Rae,” she said. “Marley was born in 2014 and I gave her her biological father’s name. After two months we became estranged and I raised her as a single mom. The good Lord saw fit for me to meet an amazing man, Michael Sterling, who has become my husband and the father of my later children. And so long story short, we all have the name Sterling and Marley’s the only one with her biological father’s name. I saw it necessary and Mike saw it necessary to change her name, so we’ve been going through the process, which I must say is not an easy process. It’s not for the faint at heart, but we’ve been working through it and yesterday, I can say thank you for the honorable Judge Manning here in Fulton County court, [she] granted me a name change for Marley. She is now officially and legally, Marley Rae Sterling. She asked for all vital records to be changed, her birth certificate, her social security card, her health board, everything. For my family it’s amazing.”

There may be people who question Eva’s decision to take away Marley’s original last name, which came from troubled songwriter Kevin McCall, but in 2017, he did publicly say that Eva could keep Marley “forever” after the model posted a photo of the child with Michael.

My lil Beans🌻

“If you want to her so bad, you can have her,” she said at the time on social media. “I’m deleting all memories of her. I’m not about to play any more games or participate in society’s joke of a child program. [You’re] dead to me.”

He went on to delete all images of Marley from his Instagram.

“Out of sight out of mind. Erased from my memory,” he said. “Go play games with another person. It’s not working anymore. She’s yours forever and you can keep her.”

Eva has opened up about the abuse she claims she was subject to during her relationship with Kevin, including when she was pregnant with Marley and after she gave birth. They were together from 2013 to reportedly 2015.  She has also maintained that he has no contact with Marley because he displays “extremely dysfunctional behavior and he’s not in a safe space for himself or others.” Instead, since entering into her life, Eva says it’s been Michael who has actually been there for Marley consistently.

“Marley knows her Dad,” she said on The Wendy Williams Show in 2018. “He picks her up from school, he gives her her life lessons, that’s her Dad.”

